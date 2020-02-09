BS6 Renault Triber AMT Finally Makes Debut; Launch Soon

Renault India has finally confirmed a launch timeline for the much anticipated automatic version of the Triber at the 2020 Auto Expo

Renault initially launched the Triber MPV in India with a BS4-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which was paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The French carmaker confirmed that an AMT gearbox will be launched for the MPV at a later date, and we had been eagerly waiting for the same to happen.

Renault has now finally revealed the Triber with an automatic transmission, at the ongoing 15th edition of the Auto Expo. The Triber continues to draw power from the same 999 cc naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol motor, that generates 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm peak torque; which was recently updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

No changes have been made to the exteriors of the MPV, apart from the ‘Easy-R’ badging on the tailgate. Inside the cabin, the car gets a stick shifter, unlike the rotary dial that the automatic trims of the Kwid come with.

In terms of features, Renault has packed the Triber with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, push button start/stop, a 7-seat modular seating layout with AC vents for all three rows, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

Renault currently retails the BS6 Triber MT at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.78 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Expect the AMT trims to be offered at a premium of around Rs 30,000 over its manual counterparts. Renault will launch the Triber AMT in the country in the coming weeks.

Upon launch, the Renault Triber AMT will continue to compete against the likes of Datsun GO+, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, all of which come with an optional automatic transmission.

Along with the BS6 Triber AMT, Renault also showcased a modified version of the Triber, which was sitting on 16-inch alloy wheels and featured a dual-tone paint scheme. The said car featured blue accents both inside and outside the car.