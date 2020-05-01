BS6 Renault Kwid Vs Maruti S-Presso – Specifications Comparison

Renault retails the Kwid at a starting price of Rs 2.92 lakh, going up to Rs 5.01 lakh, while the S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.70 – 4.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

The entry-level space is one of the most vital segments in the Indian automobile industry, and it has majorly been dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Alto. However, in order to cater to the demand of affordable SUVs, the Japanese carmaker launched the S-Presso last year, and dubbed it as a ‘mini SUV’.

One o the cars that comes close to the S-Presso is the Renault Kwid, so we pit the two entry-level cars against each other to find out which offers better value for your money –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Renault Kwid seems like the superior one here. It has a length of 3,731 mm, a width of 1,579 mm, a height of 1,490 mm (with roof rails), a 2,422 mm long wheelbase, and a 184 mm unladen ground clearance.

Dimensions Renault Kwid Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Length 3,731 mm 3,565 mm Width 1,579 mm 1,520 mm Height 1,474 mm

1,490 mm (with roof rails) 1,549 mm (Std, LXi)

1,564 mm (VXi, VXi+) Wheelbase 2,422 mm 2,380 mm Ground clearance 184 mm 180 mm

These dimensions make the Kwid 166 mm longer and 59 mm wider than the S-Presso. The former also has a 42 mm longer wheelbase, and 4 mm of extra ground clearance. However, the S-Presso is 74 mm taller than the Kwid, thanks to its high seating position.

Powertrain

The Renault Kwid is offered with two different three-cylinder petrol motors. The entry-level trims get a 0.8-litre engine that generates 54 PS power and 68 Nm torque, while the higher-end trims get a 1.0-litre unit that is rated at 68 PS/91 Nm. The smaller engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the bigger engine gets an optional AMT gearbox.

Specifications Renault Kwid Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 799 cc 3-cyl petrol 999 cc 3-cyl petrol 998 cc 3-cyl petrol Power 54 PS 68 PS 67 PS Torque 72 Nm 91 Nm 90 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AGS

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the S-Presso with its K10B 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, and the said motor belts out 67 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AGS auto.

Features

Renault offers the Kwid with a class-leading 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines, a front USB charger, rear armrest, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a floor console mounted AMT dial etc.

The S-Presso gets a slightly smaller 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity, a centrally mounted instrument cluster, centrally located power window switches, a 12V socket and USB charger up front, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, body-coloured ORVMs and side body plastic cladding.

Safety

Both the Kwid and the S-Presso come with a similar set of safety features, which includes dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, seat-belt reminder and rear parking sensors.

Price

The Renault Kwid is being offered with a total of 12 variants, priced from Rs 2.92 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 5.01 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Presso in 10 trim levels, with a starting price of Rs 3.70 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant.

Comparison Verdict

The Renault Kwid outdoes the Maruti S-Presso in terms of size, and the crossover/hatch also has a slightly better ground clearance. However, the latter scores well in terms of height, and a higher seating position gives the owners a true sense of owning a bigger car.

In terms of features and safety tech on offer, both the entry-level cars seem at par, and since the Kwid is offered with a smaller engine on the lower trims, its entry price is lesser when compared to the S-Presso, whereas the top-end variants of both the cars are priced similarly.