BS6 RE Bullet, Classic 350 & Himalayan Prices Hiked – New Price List Inside

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of three of its bikes by around Rs 2,750, which include the Bullet 350, the Classic 350 as well as the Himalayan

The sales of automobiles in the country were halted for a pretty long time, which means that all manufacturers have taken a big hit in terms of revenue generated in the recent times. Hence, a lot of automakers will end up hiking the price of their products in a bid to reduce the damages. One such manufacturer is Royal Enfield, which has already announced a price hike for three of its products.

The bikes to have received a price hike are the Bullet 350, Classic 350 and the Himalayan. Talking about the Bullet 350 first, the said motorcycle is the most affordable Royal Enfield bike available in the Indian market. The bike comes equipped with a 346 cc single-cylinder motor that belts out 19.1 hp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and generates 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Bullet 350 is offered in two variants – the standard trim, and the ES (Electric Start) variant, which were previously priced from Rs 1,21,583 and Rs 1,37,194 (ex-showroom) onwards. Here is the updated price of the bike-

Royal Enfield Model New Price* Old Price* Bullet 350 Standard

Silver, Oynx black Rs. 1,24,338 Rs. 1,21,583 Bullet 350 Standard

Black, Forest Green Rs. 1,30,505 Rs. 1,27,750 Bullet 350 Electric Start

Jet Black, Regal Red, Royal Blue Rs. 1,39,949 Rs. 1,37,194 Classic 350 Single Channel ABS

Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red Rs. 1,59,851 Rs. 1,57,097 Classic 350 Dual Channel ABS

Classic Black Rs. 1,67,780 Rs. 1,65,026 Classic 350 Dual Channel ABS

Airbone Blue, Stormrider Sand Rs. 1,77,972 Rs. 1,75,217 Classic 350 Dual Channel ABS

Gunmetal Grey Rs. 1,81,327 Rs. 1,78,573 Classic 350 Dual Channel ABS

Chrome Black, Stealth Black Rs. 1,84,482 Rs. 1,81,727 Himalayan

Granite, Black, Snow White Rs. 1,89,565 Rs. 1,86,811 Himalayan

Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey Rs. 1,92,318 Rs. 1,89,565 Himalayan

Lake Blue, Rock Red Rs. 1,94,154 Rs. 1,91,401

The Classic 350 also draws power from the same BS6-compliant 346 cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that does the duty on the Bullet 350. The Classic 350 is also offered in two trims i.e. single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS, and the said trims were previously offered from a starting price of Rs 1,57,097 and Rs 1,65,026 (ex-showroom).

Also part of the price hike is the two-wheeler manufacturer’s only adventure tourer in the Indian market, the Himalayan. The Himalayan draws power from a BS6 411 cc 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out 24.3 hp power and 32 Nm torque.

Royal Enfield previously retailed the BS6 Himalayan from Rs 1,86,811 onwards, but now the entry-level price has been hiked to Rs 1,89,565 (both prices, ex-showroom).

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi