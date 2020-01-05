BS6 Price List Of TVS 2-Wheelers – Apache RTR 160, RTR 200, Jupiter

TVS has launched three BS6 two-wheelers until now including Apache RTR 160, RTR 200 and the Jupiter Classic scooter

With the BS6 emission norms set to come in action in less than 2 months, automakers are readying their line-ups as soon as they can. One such manufacturer is TVS Motor Company, which has launched BS6 compliant versions of four two-wheelers, including the Apache RTR 160 4V, the Apache RTR 200 4V, the Jupiter Classic ET-Fi and the XL100.

However, the updated two-wheelers come with an updated price as well. The increase in price varies for all vehicles, and for now, we have compiled a price list of all BS6-compliant TVS two-wheelers available in the market, which are as follows –

1. Apache RTR 160 4V – Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom)

TVS has priced the BS6-compliant Apache RTR 160 4V at a starting price of Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant. On the other hand, the price goes up to Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the disc brake model.

Powering the Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.6 hp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

2. Apache RTR 200 4V – Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the updated motorcycle is a new fuel-injected 197.75 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled motor that comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The engine puts out 20.2 hp power at 8,500 rpm, and 16.8 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm.

3. Jupiter Classic – Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom)

TVS has only upgraded the Jupiter Classic 110 ET-Fi with BS6-compliance for now, and it costs Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes with a 109.7 cc engine coupled with a CVT, that makes 7.9 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Indian manufacturer is yet to update the standard Jupiter, Jupiter ZX and Jupiter Grande, but we expect the same to happen soon.