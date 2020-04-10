BS6 MG Hector Diesel Launched, Priced From Rs. 13.88 Lakh

The 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced BSVI compliant diesel engine continues to produce 170 PS and 350 Nm in the MG Hector

MG Motor India has silently introduced the BSVI compliant Hector diesel in the domestic market. Priced start from Rs. 13.88 lakh for the entry-level Style MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.73 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping Sharp diesel manual trim. The prices have gone up by up to Rs. 45,000.

It is worth noting that the BSVI compliant petrol version of the Hector was launched back in January 2020. The regular 1.5-litre petrol engine costs between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 17.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) with a price hike of Rs. 26,000 compared to the BSIV variant while the petrol hybrid saw a similar price increase.

It is priced from Rs. 14.14 lakh for the Super MT and goes up to Rs. 16.54 lakh for the Sharp MT (both prices, ex-showroom). The Hector continues to be offered in Style, Super, Smart and Sharp trims. The BSVI 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced four-cylinder MultiJet II diesel engine continues to develop a maximum power output of 170 PS at 3,750 rpm.

The peak torque stands at 350 Nm and is delivered between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The five-seater has been a success story for MG since its market debut and the brand strengthened its SUV range with the addition of the ZS EV only a few months ago.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG showcased a barrage of new models including the three-row Hector Plus, Gloster full-sized SUV, G10 premium MPV and RC6 executive sedan. The Hector Plus and Gloster are lined up for launches this year and due to the difficult social and economic conditions prevailing in the country, they could only be introduced later this year.

The Hector Plus is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seater configurations and it will continue to use similar mechanicals as the regular Hector, besides subtle exterior updates. The Gloster, on the other hand, is expected to sit high up the range and could be priced in the upwards of Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom).