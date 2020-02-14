BS6 Maruti Wagon R S-CNG Launched, Delivers 32.52 Km/Kg Mileage

2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG variant is claimed to have 32.52 km/kg mileage and is offered in two variants

As part of the Mission Green Million, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today introduced its third BS6 compliant S-CNG offering in the domestic market. Offered in LXi and LXi (O) variants, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG is priced at Rs. 5.25 lakh and Rs. 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

The Mission Green Million plan was announced at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida as the largest carmker in the country intends to sell one million eco-friendly vehicles over the course of the next two years. The Wagon R S-CNG variant is claimed capable of returning a mileage of 32.52 km/kg and it comes equipped with a 60 litre tank capacity.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer launched the third generation Wagon R back in January 2019 and since then, it has been a good seller for the company despite the sales slowdown. The brand is trying to build on its popularity by expanding the range. The latest tall hatchback has already garnered more than 24 lakh customers.

Maruti Suzuki says tha the factory fitted S-CNG variant offers “perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience”. It is worth noting that Maruti Suzuki has crossed one million sales when the CNG and SHVS variants’ volumes are combined together over the year.

Just as with other S-CNG vehicles, the Wagon R gets dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and a new injection system helping in delivering optimum performance and enhanced drivability across different surface conditions according to the brand. The S-Presso S-CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo and it will likely enter showrooms soon as well.

The debut of the S-CNG vehicle range is in accordance with Indian government’s vision to reduce oil import and enhance the share of natural gas from 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. Maruti Suzuki hopes that the government’s aim to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network across the nation will help in the accessibility point of view for its S-CNG models.