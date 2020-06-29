BS6 Maruti Vitara Brezza 1.5L Petrol Updated Price List (June 2020)

The Vitara Brezza is sold with a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre SHVS K15B petrol engine developing 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm torque

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Vitara Brezza for the first time in early 2016. The compact SUV has been an instant hit for the largest carmaker in the country as it began attracting audience in a rapid pace. It beat the then benchmark Ford EcoSport in a very short period and led the way for years as the segment leader.

The Vitara Brezza averaged more than 10,000 units regularly every month and it led to more manufacturers eyeing the spotlight, as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue were brought it to spice up the proceedings. However, the vitara Brezza managed to hold its steady for the majority of the time before Venue put on a great showing.

Since its launch in May 2019, the Venue has posed threat to the dominance of the Vitara Brezza and it outsold the segment mainstay as well for many months. In response, the Indonesian-Japanese manufacturer launched the facelifted vitara Brezza four years after the original model’s debut at the 2020 Auto Expo this past February.

Model (Petrol) Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI Rs. 7.34 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI Rs. 8.35 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI Rs. 9.10 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ Rs. 9.75 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ (Dual Tone) Rs. 9.98 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI (AT) Rs. 9.75 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI (AT) Rs. 10.50 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ (AT) Rs. 11.15 Lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT (Dual Tone) Rs. 11.40 Lakh

Gone was the long-served and fuel economical 1.3-litre DDiS200 Fiat-sourced diesel engine as it succumbed to the more stringent BSVI emission standards. Thus, the updated sub-four-metre SUV marked the introduction of the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol motor into the SUV’s lineup.

The same powertrain can also be found in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the upcoming 2020 S-Cross. Currently, the Vitara Brezza is sold in LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI+ variants and is priced between Rs. 7.34 lakh for the base LXI petrol trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.40 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ AT with dual-tone colour scheme.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cloud-based functions such as live traffic alert, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.