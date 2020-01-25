BS6 Maruti Ciaz Launched In India, Gets New Sports Variant

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S gets exterior and interior enhancements and is based on the high-spec Alpha grade

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today introduced the sporty Ciaz S variant in the domestic market in a bid to revive the C-segment sedan’s sales fortunes. Based on the top-spec Alpha grade, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S gets treated with exterior and interior enhancements and to make the offering more attractive, it comes in three colour choices namely Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White.

The Ciaz used to be a consistent seller for the largest carmaker in the country but the sales crisis that vehemently affected the auto industry’s progress last year did take a toll on its segment. Moreover, the arrival of new mid-size and compact SUVs made customers think about alternatives instead of going for the C-sedans.

Undeterred, Maruti Suzuki is looking to build on the wide buyer base of the Ciaz with the BSVI compliant version and the new sporty variant. The Ciaz has been on sale since 2014 and it was shifted to Nexa premium dealerships as it’s currently the flagship sedan retailed by the India-Japanese brand. With more than 2.7 lakh units sold, the Ciaz holds a commendable 29 per cent market share in its space.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S is priced at Rs. 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it features cosmetic updates and a new bodykit. It comes with black accentuated side and rear underbody spoilers along with wing mirror cap, front fog lamp garnish and boot lid spoiler rendering a two-tone vibe. Another major highlight has been the 16-inch alloy wheels with a dark finish.

On the inside, the Ciaz S boasts new black theme with premium silver accents on the instrument panel and door trim. The Ciaz has also become the eleventh product within the domestic portfolio to get updated to BSVI emission standards well ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline.

BS6 Maruti Ciaz EX-showroom Price Ciaz Sigma MT 8.31 Lakh Ciaz Delta MT 8.93 Lakh Ciaz Zeta MT 9.70 Lakh Ciaz Alpha MT 9.97 Lakh Ciaz Delta AT 9.97 Lakh Ciaz Zeta AT 10.80 Lakh Ciaz Alpha AT 11.09 Lakh Ciaz Alpha AT 11.09 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki recently announced retailing more than five lakh BSVI cars in India and it started updating its models way back in April 2019. The BSVI range of Ciaz starts at Rs. 8.31 lakh for the Sigma MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.09 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

With the discontinuation of the 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine, the Ciaz continues to be retailed with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol unit producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Compared to the BSIV variants, the prices have gone up around Rs. 10,000-11,000.