BS6 Maruti Celerio, Alto K10 Launch Expected This Month In India

Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Alto K10 with BSVI 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine is expected to launch in India sometime this month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been enduring a topsy-turvy calendar year as 2019 witnessed big drops in sales volumes in decades while, in a turn of events, the newly launched models have been well accepted by the customers.

The S-Presso introduced towards the end of September 2019 garnered a total of more than 10,000 units in its first full month while the XL6, a more premium version of the Ertiga, sold through Nexa dealerships is performing impressively for its price tag.

The largest carmaker in the country has been launching the BSVI compliant models since April 2019. The first manufacturer to properly step on to the plate ahead of others is now having a wide range of BSVI vehicles as most of the popular models have received the upgrades.

The BSVI emission standards are coming into effect from April 2020 and the rest of the vehicles in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio will gain the updates to meet the stringent emission norms. Maruti Suzuki has been selling the Alto K10 in LX and VX variants and is priced between Rs. 3.72 lakh and Rs. 4.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Celerio, on the other hand, costs between Rs. 4.36 lakh and Rs. 5.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alto K10 is sold with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, inline, DOHC, K10B petrol engine producing 67 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

It is connected to a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT available only in the VXi AMT trim with identical claimed fuel economy of 23.95 kmpl. The CNG-spec LXi variant returns 32.26 kmpl. Compared to the Alto K10, the Celerio has an expansive range and it also has a separate X variant with more rugged exterior details.

The Celerio series uses the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine as the Alto K10 and the motor is already employed in the S-Presso with BSVI compliance. The Celerio and Alto K10 are expected to receive the BSVI updates for their K10B gasoline unit sometime this month.