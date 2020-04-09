BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Misses Out On All-Wheel Drive

Mahindra has deleted the entry-level W3 variant from the XUV500’s line-up, and an all-wheel-drive system will also no longer be offered with the SUV

Mahindra has silently upgraded the XUV500 to comply with the BS6 emission norms. While the carmaker is yet to confirm the news, the SUV’s official website has been updated. The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms has resulted in the discontinuation of a few variants, as well as the AWD setup.

The XUV500 will now be offered in W5, W7, W9 and W11(O) trim only. An optional automatic transmission is available on the top three variants, but an all-wheel-drive configuration is no longer available. Mahindra is yet to announce the prices of the updated car, since there has been a delay in production because of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

No changes have been made to the powertrain of the car. The XUV500 continues to be offered with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 155 PS of maximum power at 3,750 rpm, along with a 360 Nm peak torque that is available between 1,750 – 2,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra retailed the BS4 XUV500 at a base price of Rs 12.3 lakh, which went up to Rs 18.62 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, with the entry-level W3 model now being discontinued, we expect a hike in the starting price of the SUV. The XUV500 has been in its first-generation avatar since its launch back in 2011, with two facelifts during the journey.

However, the homegrown carmaker has been working on a new-gen model which is expected to be launched in the market next year. The second-gen XUV500 has been spied on test a couple of times, revealing its upmarket interiors, seating layout, large touchscreen infotainment unit, digital MID, as well as its flush-type door handles.

The 2021 XUV500 is expected to retain the BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that is currently on offer, while it will also likely be offered with a new 2.0-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine with a power output of about 190 PS. Mahindra had showcased the said powertrain at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Once it officially goes on sale, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 will continue to rival the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass in the Indian market.