BS6 Mahindra XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero – Spec & Price Details

While BS6-compliant version of Mahindra’s flagship Alturas G4 SUV is yet to be launched, nearly all other cars have been upgraded to comply with the norms

Mahindra & Mahindra has updated almost all of its passenger vehicle offerings in India to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, including the KUV100 NXT, Bolero, XUV300, Scorpio, as well as the XUV500. While the former three have been launched in the market, the homegrown camaker is yet to ascertain the prices of the BS6-compliant version of the latter two.

Here is a list of all the BS6-compliant Mahindra cars currently available in the market, with their specifications –

1. BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the KUV100 NXT which has resulted in its diesel variant being discontinued. The tall-boy hatch is now offered with a sole 1.2-litre mFALCON G80 petrol engine that makes 82 PS power and 115 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The BS6 KUV100 NXT is only available as a 6-seater now, and the entry-level K2 trim has now been discontinued. That being said, Mahindra has priced the BS6-compliant KUV100 NXT between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. BS6 Mahindra Bolero

The BS6 Bolero gets and updated version of the same 1.5-litre mHawk75 three-cylinder diesel engine that was on offer. The updated engine now puts out 5 PS and 15 Nm more than the outgoing powertrain, and is rated at 76 PS/210 Nm. Meanwhile, the gearbox option remains the same with a 5-speed manual as standard.

The BS6-compliant Bolero is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, and goes up to Rs 8.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

3. BS6 Mahindra XUV300

The petrol engine of the XUV300 was made BS6-compliant back in December last year, while the diesel powertrain was updated last month. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues to churn out 110.1 PS of max power, along with 200 Nm torque; and the 1.5-litre diesel engine still generates 116.6 PS and 300 Nm. The former can only be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the oil burner gets an optional 6-speed AMT as well.

Mahindra retails the BS6 petrol XUV300 at a starting price of Rs 8.30 lakh, going up to Rs Rs 11.84 lakh. The diesel-powered variants of the sub-4m SUV are priced in the range of Rs 8.69 lakh up to Rs 12.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

However, while Mahindra has updated its official website with specifications of all the BS6-compliant models, the manufacturer is yet to officially reveal the pricing of three of its updated offerings. Below mentioned are the specs of those three SUVs –

4. BS6 Mahindra Scorpio

The BS6 transition ended the life for the entry-level S3 variant of the Scorpio, and also the 2.5-litre diesel engine that was offered with it. Instead, the SUV now comes with only one powertrain, i.e. the 2.2-litre oil burner that puts out 140 PS power and 350 Nm torque.

While the S5 variant of the car is offered with a 5-speed MT, the S7, S9, and S11 trims come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The BS6 upgrade also meant the discontinuation of an optional 4-wheel drive configuration. Mahindra is yet to announce the prices of the BS6 Scorpio.

5. BS6 Mahindra XUV500

The details about the BS6 XUV500 were also updated on Mahindra’s official website, while the prices are yet to be ascertained. The BS6 XUV500 comes equipped with a 2.2-litre mHawk155 diesel engine only. The said engine belts out 155 PS of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed AMT. While the BS4 model was available with an all-wheel drive setup, the BS6-compliant version misses out on it.