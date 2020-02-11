BS6 Mahindra XUV300 TGDi Petrol To Be India’s Most Powerful Sub-4m SUV

Mahindra has showcased a new ‘Sportz’ variant for the XUV300, which comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged TGDi petrol engine

Apart from the much-anticipated fully-electric variant of the XUV300 SUV, Mahindra has also revealed a new ‘Sportz’ edition of the sub-compact SUV, which is set to be launched in the coming months. Currently powering the petrol XUV300 petrol is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged MPFI petrol engine, that generates 110 PS of power and 200 Nm torque.

However, the new BS6-compliant mStallion 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will produce 130 PS of maximum power, along with 230 Nm peak torque; which will make the Sportz variant more powerful by 20 PS and 30 Nm than the regular petrol version of the SUV. The said version will be launched with a 6-speed manual at first, followed by the introduction of an AMT gearbox later.

The new mStallion engine will also be used as a replacement for the Ford EcoSport’s 1.0-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine, as part of the agreement between Mahindra and Ford. However, Mahindra will continue to utilise the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MPFI engine with the other variants of the XUV300 as well, and will upgrade it to comply with the BS6 emission norms soon.

On the design front, the Sportz variant features some cosmetic changes over the regular XUV300. The said trim boasts graphic decals on the doors and the bonnet, and also gets red brake callipers. The steering wheel, centre console as well as the AC vents have been surrounded with red trims, which will constantly remind you that you’re not seated in a regular XUV300.

Mahindra currently retails the XUV300 at a starting price of Rs 8.30 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.84 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end petrol-powered trim; which makes it the most premium SUV in its segment, at least in terms of the price. Moreover, expect the Sportz variant of the car to be offered at a premium over the top-spec petrol variant.

Apart from the Mahindra line-up at the 2020 Auto Expo, we expected Mahindra to bring the new-gen models of three of its most popular SUVs to the 2020 Auto Expo, including the upcoming XUV500, Thar, as well as the Scorpio. However, their absence at the biggest auto show in India means that the homegrown manufacturer will likely showcase the cars at an independent event later in the year.