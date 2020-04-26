BS6 Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 Online Bookings Open At Rs 5,000

BSVI variants of Mahindra Scorpio and XUV500 will be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine delivering 140 PS and 153 PS

Mahindra and Mahindra has started taking online bookings for the Scorpio and the XUV500, two of its most popular offerings. The booking amount for both vehicles is Rs 5,000 and deliveries likely to begins from May-end. The Mahindra Scorpio BSVI model is available in four variants – S5, S7, S9 and S11. Also, it is worth a mention here that during the booking, the customer can even choose the accessories for his vehicle, which include fog lamp garnish, decals, cover, alloy wheels, DVD touchscreen players for front headrests, scuff plates, carpet mat, etc

The Mahindra Scorpio BSVI is powered by an updated 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine that outputs a maximum power of 140bhp at 3,750rpm and a peak torque of 320Nm at 1,500-2,800rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Other than the updated motor, the Scorpio doesn’t get any other change. Its cosmetics and features list stay unchanged.

The BSVI Mahindra Scorpio is on sale in four colour options – Pearl white (for S9 and S11 variants), Napoli black, Molten red and Dsat silver. Prices of the BSVI Scorpio are yet to be revealed but should be disclosed in the coming days.

Same is the case with Mahindra XUV500, which received the BSVI-compliant engine earlier this month but its prices are yet to be disclosed. In its BSVI avatar, the Mahindra Scorpio is available in four variants – W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O). It is available with as many as seven colour options – Crimson red, Volcano black, Pearl white, Opulent purple, Mystic copper, Moondust silver and Lake Side brown.

Like the Mahindra Scorpio, even the XUV500 can be booked with a host of official accessories, including a portable car chiller and warmer, front parking sensors, GPS heads-up display, speakers, exterior chrome elements, interior carpet, etc.

Powering the BSVI Mahindra XUV500 is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm at 1,750-2,800rpm. The updated motor is available with two transmission options- six-speed manual and six-speed automatic.