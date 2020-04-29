BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Launched In India; Prices Hiked By Rs. 60,000

The S3, S7 and S11 all-wheel-drive trims of the Mahindra Scorpio have been discontinued and they prices have gone up by Rs. 60,000

The BSVI compliant Mahindra Scorpio has been launched in the Indian market and bookings for the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BSVI are reportedly taken for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The homegrown UV specialists have discontinued three trims in the Scorpio namely the S3, S7 and S11 all-wheel-drive.

The prices of the S5 starts at Rs. 12.40 lakh and the S7, S9 and S11 trims also show a substantial increase in prices courtesy of the updates pertaining to BSVI emission standards. In the switch towards BSVI norms, the Scorpio has gotten costlier by Rs. 60,000. The BSVI Mahindra Scorpio S7 trim costs Rs. 14.21 lakh, the S9 asks for Rs.14.84 lakh and the S11 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

To justify the price increase, Mahindra did not introduce any exterior updates, interior changes or addition of new features. The long-serving 2.2-litre four-cylinder DOHC mHawk diesel engine producing 140 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque continues to be used in the BSVI regime. But, the bigger 2.5-litre diesel unit is no more.

The absence of the entry-level S3 variant also meant that the lower-spec 120 horsepower version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine has also been shelved. With no automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive on offer, the BSVI compliant Mahindra Scorpio is retailed only with a six-speed manual transmission sending power to only the rear axle.

The Scorpio can be had in seven or eight seat configurations and it gets selective catalytic reduction system with dedicated urea tank and diesel particulate filter. Some of the key features in the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BSVI version are seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, GPS navigation, leather seats, powered driver seat, automatic AC, sunroof and keyless entry and go.

The safety features list comprises of dual front airbags (six in the top-end variants), Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, speed warning system reversing sensors and camera, Electronic Stability Program, HSA, HDC, etc.