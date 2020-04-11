BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Details Revealed, No 4WD On Offer

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio will lose out on the entry-level S3 variant, the 2.5-litre diesel engine (75 PS/200 Nm), as well as a four-wheel-drive configuration

Mahindra recently revealed details about the BS6-compliant version of the XUV500 in the Indian market, and now the carmaker has updated its website with the specifications of the BS6-compliant Scorpio. Just like the XUV500, the Scorpio will also lose out on the four-wheel-drive configuration as well.

Apart from that, the Scorpio’s entry-level S3 trim will be discontinued, and the SUV will be available in S5, S7, S9 and S11 trims only. Also, Mahindra will be discontinuing the the 2.5-litre diesel engine, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel rated at 120 PS/280 Nm. Instead, the only powertrain on offer will be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with a max power output of 140 PS, and a peak torque rating of 320 Nm.

The new base S5 variant will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only, while the rest of the trims will get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Scorpio has been equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system along with a dedicated urea tank and a diesel particulate filter, in order to make it comply with the stringent BS6 norms.

No visual changes will be made to the Scorpio, and it will continue to be offered with a 7-seat, 8-seat or a 9-seat configuration, depending on the variant chosen. Equipment such as dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, air-conditioning and Mahindra’s micro-hybrid technology will be standard across all the variants.

In addition, the top-end S11 trim will be offered with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, faux leather upholstery, cruise control and puddle lamps as well. Mahindra is yet to ascertain the price of the BS6-compliant Scorpio, and will likely do it once the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation gets better.

On the other hand, Mahindra has also been working on a new-gen model for the Scorpio, which is expected to debut in the country next year. The said car has been spied on test a few times before, but covered in camouflage from head to toe.