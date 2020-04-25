BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 Teased Ahead Of Launch

The BS6 Alturas G4 will continue to be pitted against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner as well as the Isuzu MU-X in the country

While Mahindra & Mahindra has upgraded almost its entire line-up in India to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, one car that’s yet to be upgraded is the carmaker’s flagship SUV, the full-size Alturas G4. However, there’s finally some good news since the homegrown carmaker has released a teaser of the upcoming BS6-compliant version of the SUV on its official website, confirming that it will be launched soon.

Apart from the BS6-compliance, we do not expect the Alturas G4’s powertrain to feature any other changes. That being said, the BS4 Alturas G4 was offered with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, that produced 181 PS of maximum power, along with 420 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties were taken care of by 7-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Mercedes-Benz.

The cabin design, layout, and the feature list will also likely be retained. The feature list includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a powered tailgate and front ventilated seats.

On the safety front, the Alturas G4 comes equipped with features like nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program, hill start assist, active rollover protection, traction control system, brake assist system and hill descent control.

A test mule of the Alturas G4 was also spied previously, strapped to a BS6 testing kit. Interestingly, the spied car sported a different set of dual-tone alloy wheels as compared to the ones that are currently offered with the car.

Mahindra retailed the BS4 Alturas G4 in two variants – 2WD and a 4WD trim, priced at Rs 27.7 lakh and Rs 30.7 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. However, we expect Mahindra to hike the price of the SUV in order to make it BS6-compliant. Upon launch, the updated Alturas G4 will continue to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X in the Indian market.