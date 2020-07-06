BS6 Mahindra Alturas Deliveries To Begin From This Month

Mahindra Alturas G4 was launched in its BS6 avatar in April 2020 and is priced from Rs. 28.69 lakh to Rs. 31.69 lakh

Deliveries for the Mahindra Alturas BS6 will be beginning this month, i.e., July 2020. Bookings for Mahindra’s flagship SUV had begun back in April 2020, a little after the BS6 emission norms came into effect.

Powering the Mahindra Alturas G4 is the same 2.2-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine as before, but updated to meet BS6 compliance. This powerplant is capable of generating 180 PS and 420 Nm of maximum power and peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, sourced from Mercedes-Benz. It is offered in a rear-wheel-drive as well as a four-wheel-drive format.

There is no change in terms of design in the Alturas. The headlamps feature dual-purpose LED (DRLs and indicators) along with HID lights. The front grille features the signature vertical slat design with chrome elements. The front bumper is quite high, with a wide air dam that flows into two faux air vents, one on each end.

At the side, we see diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels. The ORVMs have a dual-tone treatment and get integrated turn indicators. We also see a pair of roof rails on the top, which completes the butch design. The dimensions of the Mahindra Alturas are quite generous as well. It has a length of 4,850mm, and width of 1,950mm, and a height of 1,845. Its wheelbase is 2,865mm long, and the car offers a seating capacity of 7 people.

Inside the cabin, there are absolutely no changes in the BS6 model compared to the BS4 one. You get leather upholstery for the seats and a simple dashboard design. The centre console houses a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen system, with built-in Android Auto and AppleCarplay connectivity. The driver’s seat features a memory function, as do the ORVMs.

There is also a sunroof on offer here, which adds to the premium-ness of this SUV. You also get an electric tailgate with touch-free operation. Standard safety features list on the Mahindra Alturas includes dual airbags, ABS, EBD with brake assist, ESP, Rollover prevention system, Hill climb assist, hill descent control, traction control, seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.