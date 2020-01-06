BS6 Lexus LX570 Spied On Test In India, Launch Very Soon

Ahead of the rollout of BS6 emission norms, Lexus LX570 has been spotted testing with emission test equipment

Thanks to the fast-approaching rollout of BS6 emission norms, most carmakers have been busy updating their current crop of models to meet the forthcoming stricter regulations. Lexus has been no different to this trend and will soon launch a BSVI-compliant version of the Lexus LX570 SUV. A test mule of the upgraded model was recently spotted being tested with emission test equipment.

The Lexus LX7570, company’s flagship SUV, was launched in India in May last year. It went on sale in the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.32 crore. So far, the LX570 has been selling alongside the LX450d diesel variant but by 1 April 2020, the latter will be discontinued.

Powering the Lexus LX570 is a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 362 bhp and 530 Nm. It can propel the SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.7 seconds. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

Like the Land Cruiser 200, the Lexus LX570 sits on a ladder-frame architecture but looks a lot more premium than the Toyota-sibling owing to the more sophisticated looks and more tastefully appointed cabin.

Speaking of the interior, the Lexus LX570 offers 7 seats and comes in a two-tone colour theme. The cabin comes equipped with goodies like a 19 speaker Mark Levinson audio system, auto climate control with 14 sensors, wireless charging, Heads-up display, large-sized touchscreen infotainment system, cooled seats and rear entertainment screens.

Another highlight of the Lexus LX570 is its Multi-Terrain Select adjust system that helps it taming the toughest of the terrains. Basically, the system can help the SUV take on demanding off-road conditions through 5-speed Crawl Control that adjusts the torque and braking force on each wheel independently. Ahead of April 1, 2020 Lexus will update its entire lineup to meet BSVI norms.