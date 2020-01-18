BS6 KTM RC 390, 390 Duke And 250 Duke Launch This Month – Report

KTM will be upgrading the 390, 200 ranges along with the 250 Duke to comply with BS6 norms by the end of this month

KTM India is all set to upgrade its Duke and RC line-ups with BS6-compliant engines this month itself. Reportedly, the 250 Duke will be the first BS6-compliant KTM bike to be launched, followed by 390 Duke, and the RC 390 later.

The launch of these three BS6 bikes will be followed by the BS6-compliant versions of the KTM 200 Duke and RC 200, which will go on sale by the end of January.

However, as per the same report, KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 are not included in the list as of yet, and KTM will continue to sell the BS4 version of the said bikes till the end of February 2020. The entry-level bikes will be upgraded ahead of the BS6 deadline of April 1.

The switch to more stringent BS6 emission norms will also certainly lead to a price hike across the KTM range. KTM currently retails bikes with engine capacities in the range of 124 cc, all the way up to 799 cc, which include the 125 Duke, RC 125, 200 Duke, RC 200, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 390 and 790 Duke.

The KTM line-up will soon see a new ADV entrant in its line-up, since the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer is readying the Adventure 390 for the Indian market. The bike will be powered by the same 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC motor, that powers the 390 Duke and RC 390.

The said engine makes 43 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, along with 37 Nm peak torque at 7,000 rpm, and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. However, the engine on the adventurer will be BS6-compliant since day one.

KTM India is also working on bringing the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitipilen 250 motorcycles to the Indian market next month, and has already started upgrading its dealerships to accommodate the quarter-litre twins.

The Husqvarna bikes will be offered with the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine as the KTM 250 Duke, which produces 30 hp max power and 30 Nm peak torque, but will command a premium over the 250 Duke’s ex-showroom price of Rs 1.97 lakh.