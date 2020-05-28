BS6 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India At Rs 5.94 Lakh

The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 retains its 649 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve engine that produces 67.3 hp power, 64 Nm torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Kawasaki has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of the Z650 motorcycle in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom). While Kawasaki had previously estimated the BS6 Z650 to cost about Rs 6.25 lakh, the updated model is actually just Rs 25,000 more expensive as compared to the outgoing BS4 model.

The new motorcycle not only gets an updated engine, but also features a range of new upgrades, including visual enhancements and new features. The updates include a new sharp-looking full-LED headlamp, a redesigned fuel tank with an angular design, a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity which works in tandem with the Kawasaki Rideology app.

Also new are the Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres. Powering the motorcycle is the same 649 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve engine that has now been made cleaner. The engine continues to generate 67.3 hp power at 8000 rpm, along with 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

While most motorcycles have gained in the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, Kawasaki has managed to shed 3 kg from the 2020 Z650, which means it now weighs 187 kg. The suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a preload-adjustable monshock at the rear, while braking is taken care of by 300 mm twin discs at the front, and a 220 mm single disc at the rear.

Kawasaki is offering the 2020 Z650 in a single paint scheme, i.e. Metallic Spark Black. The middleweight super naked motorcycle competes against the Benelli TNT 600i in the Indian market. As of now, the two-wheeler manufacturer has updated almost all of its other bikes to comply with the stringent norms, most recently the W800 Street.

Apart from these two motorcycles, the Japanese automaker is apparently also working on upgrading the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 to comply with the BS6 emission norms, with a launch expected soon.