BS6 Kawasaki W800 Street Launched, Gets Massive Price Cut

The Kawasaki W800 continues to put up against the likes of Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Bonneville T100, as well as the Harley-Davidson Street Rod

Kawasaki has updated its mid-capacity retro parallel-twin cruiser motorcycle, the W800 Street to comply with the latest emission norms. While the BS6-compliance has resulted in a hike in prices across almost all vehicles sold in the country, Kawasaki has surprised us by sending the W800 Street the other way.

The BS6-compliant W800 Street is priced at just Rs 6.99 lakh, making it a whopping Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the outgoing BS4 version which was retailed at Rs 7.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

To add on to it, Kawasaki hasn’t altered the bike’s powertrain, and the 773 cc air-cooled vertical-twin motor continues to belt out 52 PS of maximum power, along with 62.9 Nm of peak torque. Apart from the cleaner engine, no other changes have been made to the retro-looking bike.

The bike comes equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks up front, and twin shock absorbers at the rear with preload adjustability. The braking is taken care of by a 320 mm single disc brake coupled with a two-piston caliper at the front, while the rear gets a slightly smaller 270 mm disc with a two-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Contrasting the old school design is the addition of a range of modern components including a five-way adjustable clutch lever and a four-way adjustable brake lever, an LED headlamp, while the twin pod instrument cluster also gets an LCD screen display. The W800 gets 18-inch aluminum spoke wheels that are shod on 100/90- and 130/80-section front and rear tyres respectively.

Given the hefty price reduction, the W800 Street has now become an even more attractive offering against its rivals, the Triumph Street Twin and the Triumph Bonneville T100, which are priced at Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Considering the fact that these two Triumph bikes are yet to be upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms, the price is likely to rise further.