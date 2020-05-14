BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has received some new additions with the BS6 compliance, while it continues to rival the likes of Honda CBR650R

Kawasaki had started taking bookings for a range of upcoming BS6-compliant motorcycles including Z650, Z900, Ninja 650 & Ninja 1000 recently, and the booking price was set at Rs 50,000. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer revealed details about the BS6-compliant Ninja 650 in January this year, and said that the updated motorcycle would priced between Rs 6.45 – 6.75 lakh.

However, the BS6 Ninja 650 has been priced a bit lower than that i.e. Rs 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which is still Rs 34,000 more than the outgoing BS4 model. However, in order to justify the premium, the new bike offers a host of design changes and new features over its predecessor.

For starters, the updated Ninja 650 sports completely redesigned front fascia, which is more in line with the Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400. The fairing has been made more aggressive than before. It also gets restyled LED headlamps, new side panels and a new windscreen as well. The updated bike also gets a wider and comfier seat for the pillion rider.

In addition, Kawasaki is offering the bike with a new 4.3-inch full colour TFT screen which is compatible with Kawasaki’s Rideology app. This app offers Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. Powering the bike is the same 649 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor as before, which has now been upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms.

The engine produces 67.3 bhp power at 8,000 rpm, along with 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The only change in the engine is a 1.7 Nm reduction in the maximum torque output, as well as an updated exhaust system. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

No changes have been made to the bike’s 196 kg kerb weight either, and the ground clearance also stays the same at 130 mm. At the front, the middleweight sportsbike continues to come equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks and 300 mm dual disc brakes. At the rear, it gets a monoshock suspension and a 220 mm single disc brake.