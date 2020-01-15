BS6 Jeep Compass Diesel AT Variants Launched From Rs. 21.96 Lakh

The Trailhawk became first-ever diesel-powered Jeep Compass to get an automatic transmission but the company has now even launched the auto ‘box in regular variants

After a lot of anticipation, Jeep India has finally launched the automatic transmission option with the diesel engine variant of its most affordable SUV, the Jeep Compass. Prices of the automatic transmission-equipped diesel variants start at Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Bookings and test drives have started at the 80 outlet-strong dealership network of the company.

Other than launching the automatic transmission option in the diesel engine variant of the Jeep Compass, the company has also updated the oil-burner to achieve compliance with the upcoming BSVI emission standards. It’s worth mentioning here that the Trailhawk edition, which was launched last year, became the first diesel-powered Compass to be equipped with an automatic transmission and a BSVI-compliant motor.

Similar to the Trailhawk version, the recently launched diesel-automatic variants of the Jeep Compass come with a BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that has been mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The updated motor offers a maximum power of 173 hp and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The automatic transmission option is available in two trim levels- Longitude and Limited Plus.

While the Jeep Compass Longitude Automatic costs Rs 21.96 lakh, the more premium Limited Plus variant has a sticker price of Rs 24.99 lakh. In both the cases, the SUV comes equipped with a 4WD system.

However, it must be noted here that neither of these variants of the Jeep Compass are as capable off the tar as the Trailhawk version, with the latter being a purpose-built off-road variant that can take on some of the most challenging of the terrains.

Other than the introduction of the diesel-automatic combination and the BSVI-compliant diesel motor, the company has even revised the equipment list of the Jeep Compass. The 7-inch U-Connect touchscreen infotainment unit from the Longitude (O) trim and the reverse camera from Limited grade to the Longitude trim. Moreover, the Longitude and Limited Plus trims also get Cruise Control as a part of the standard equipment list.