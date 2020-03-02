BS6 Jawa And Forty Two Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1.60 Lakh

BS6 Jawa and Forty Two are priced between Rs. 1.60 lakh and Rs. 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom) with price increase of around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000

Classic Legends Private Limited has today announced the launch of its BSVI compliant models within Jawa’s domestic range officially. Bearing in mind that the Perak bobber is already sticking by the BSVI emission standards, the jawa and Forty Two have now been upated with prices starting from Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa classic is sold in three colour schemes namely Black, Grey and Maroon. The Forty Two, on the other hand, is offered in Haley’s Teal, Comet Red, Galactic Green, Nebula Blue, Lumos Lime and Starlight Blue paint options. The BSVI Jawa is priced between Rs. 1,73,164 and Rs. 1,74,228 for the single channel ABS version as the prices have gone up by nearly Rs. 10,000 compared to the BSIV variant.

The dual-channel ABS version of the Jawa used to cost at Rs. 1,73,242 for all the three colours but it has now been hiked up to Rs. 1,83,170 for the Maroon colour. The price difference here is also around Rs. 9,000 or Rs. 10,000 depending on the paints chosen. As for the entry-level Forty Two, the prices stand between Rs. 1.60 lakh and Rs. 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa Old Price S ABS Jawa New Price Jawa Old Price D ABS Jawa New Price D ABS Black – 1,64,300 1,73,164 1,73,242 1,82,106 Grey – 1,64,300 1,73,164 1,73,242 1,82,106 Maroon – 1,64,300 1,74,228 1,73,242 1,83,170

The Forty Two is priced at Rs. 1,60,300 for the Haley’s Teal colour as the price goes up by Rs. 5,000 for the single channel version and similar increase for the dual-channel version as it costs Rs. 1,69,242 (ex-showroom). However, for other colours the prices have been increased by around Rs. 10,000 for both single- and dual-channel variants except for the Starlight Blue.

Forty Two Old Price S ABS Forty Two New Price Forty Two Old Price D ABS Forty Two New Price D ABS Haley’s Teal – 1,55,300 1,60,300 1,64,242 1,69,242 Comet Red – 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Galactic Green – 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Nebula Blue – 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Lumos Lime – 1,55,300 1,64,164 1,64,242 1,73,106 Starlight Blue – 1,55,300 1,60,300 1,64,242 1,69,242

To comply with BSVI emission norms, the 293 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine comes equipped with the country’s first cross port technology helping both the Jawa and Forty Two to retain their signature twin exhaust identity. Moreover, the power and torque figures also remain identical.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 27 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a six-speed constant mesh transmission. Classic Legends say that the price increases are due to rapid increase in cost of precious metals used in the catalytic converter and rationalisation of prices across different colour schemes.