BS6 Isuzu V-Cross & Hi-Lander Launched In India From Rs. 16.98 Lakh

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander are powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine developing 161 bhp maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque

Isuzu Motors India has today announced the launch of the D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander with BSVI compliance and they are priced at Rs. 16.98 lakh and Rs. 24.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Unlike the MU-X full-sized SUV sibling, which comes with little changes, the 2021 D-Max V-Cross has a new Hi-Lander variant added to the lineup for the first time in India.

Moreover, it gets some notable additions as well inside and out. The D-Max V-Cross was the first model introduced by Isuzu in the domestic market when it opened for business back in 2016. Claimed to be an adventure utility vehicle, the V-Cross was expected to inject life into the largely unexplored lifestyle pickup truck segment.

S.no BS6 Isuzu V-Cross Variants Price 1. Isuzu V-cross Hi-Lander Rs. 16.98 Lakh 2. Isuzu V-cross 4×2 AT Z Rs. 19.98 Lakh 3. Isuzu V-cross 4×4 AT Z Pres Rs. 24.49 Lakh 4. Isuzu V-cross 4×4 MT Z Rs. 20.98 Lakh

As for the performance, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes with a 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine kicking out a maximum power output of 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The BSVI compliant unit is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system has been offered only in the high-end trim.

The V-Cross used to be sold with a 2.5-litre, VGS turbo inter-cooled, diesel engine, which developed 134 bhp maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The pickup truck is available in Z 2WD AT, Z 4WD MT and Z Prestige 4WD AT. Some of the key exterior features are bi-LED projector headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, aggressive bumper, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Retailed in seven different colour schemes, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross boasts of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six-way adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist.

A steering wheel with mounted control, reverse parking sensors, traction control, etc are also available. The 2021 Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander has a higher ground clearance and concentrates on luring in private customers. It gets halogen headlamps, blackened rearview mirrors, steel wheels with wheel covers, etc while losing out on alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rails, touchscreen and chrome inserts. It is offered with a six-speed manual transmission only deriving power from the same 1.9-litre diesel engine.