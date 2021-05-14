BS6 Isuzu MU-X Vs Toyota Fortuner – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Toyota Fortuner, the Isuzu MU-X puts up against the likes of the MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 as well as the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

Isuzu ended up discontinuing its entire line-up from the Indian market once the BS6 emission norms came into effect on April 1 last year, but the Japanese manufacturer has returned to the country now after over a year with the BS6-compliant versions of the D-Max pickup truck and the flagship MU-X SUV.

Before being discontinued last year, the MU-X put up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4. While the segment has seen two new launches in the past year, the Toyota Fortuner, which received a mid-life facelift a few months ago, continues to dominate the space.

Does the BS6 Isuzu MU-X have what it takes to give competition to the reigning leader of the premium 7-seat SUV segment, the Toyota Fortuner? Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two SUVs, take a read to find out the answer yourself –

Dimensions

The Isuzu MU-X measures 4825 mm in length, 1860 mm in width, stands 1860 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2845 mm in length. In comparison, the Toyota Fortuner has a length of 4795 mm, a width of 1855 mm, a height of 1835 mm and gets a 2745 mm long wheelbase.

Car Isuzu MU-X Toyota Fortuner Length 4825 mm 4795 mm Width 1860 mm 1855 mm Height 1860 mm 1835 mm Wheelbase 2845 mm 2745 mm

This means that the Isuzu MU-X is bigger than Toyota Fortuner in all dimensions. The former is 30 mm longer, 5 mm wider, 25 mm taller and has a 100 mm longer wheelbase over the latter.

Powertrains

Isuzu has removed the BS4-compliant 3.0-litre diesel motor rated at 177 PS/380 Nm that was previously offered with the MU-X, and the SUV now comes with a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that belts out 163 PS of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had with a 6-speed automatic transmission only, while it gets the choice of 4×2 or shift-on-fly 4×4.

Car Isuzu MU-X Toyota Fortuner Engine 1.9-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel/

2.7-litre petrol Power 163 PS 204 PS/

166 PS Torque 360 Nm 420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT)/

245 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Toyota Fortuner is offered with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, as well as a 2.7-litre petrol motor. The former puts out 204 PS of maximum power along with 420 Nm of peak torque (500 Nm with AT) when had with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine, on the other hand, is rated at 166 PS/245 Nm.

Both the engines can be had with either a manual gearbox (5-speed MT for petrol and 6-speed MT for diesel) or an optional 6-speed AT, however, the petrol powertrain misses out on the 4×4 setup that is optional with the Fortuner diesel.

Features

On the feature front, the Isuzu MU-X comes packed with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, push-button start-stop with passive keyless entry, auto climate control with individual vents for all three rows, and leather upholstery.

The features on offer with the Toyota Fortuner include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connected-car tech, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a TFT MID with navigation turn display, three driving modes and cruise control. The Legender variant also gets ambient lighting, wireless charging, a kick-to-open tailgate and an electronic IRVM.

Safety

The Isuzu MU-X’s safety suite consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera as well as ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

The Toyota Fortuner comes with ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, Traction Control System, 7 airbags, reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, Emergency Brake Signal and the 4×4 setup also features electronic differential locking.

Price

The Isuzu MU-X is available in two variants, priced at Rs 33.23 lakh and Rs 35.19 lakh respectively. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 38.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

While the Isuzu MU-X has been updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, the SUV still feels outdated as compared to the Toyota Fortuner. Isuzu has already launched the second-gen version of the MU-X in Thailand, but the manufacturer decided to re-introduce the first-gen model here in India. No update has been introduced for the Isuzu SUV whatsoever, and what hurts more is that the engine has now been downsized.

The Toyota Fortuner is better equipped, looks more modern, gets a bigger and much more powerful diesel engine along with an optional petrol powertrain, and its base variants actually undercut the Isuzu MU-X. For now, it does not seem like the Isuzu MU-X can make things difficult for the Fortuner, but we do hope Isuzu introduces the second-gen version of the SUV in the country in the near future.