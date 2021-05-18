BS6 Isuzu MU-X Vs Ford Endeavour – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Ford Endeavour, the Isuzu MU-X also rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 etc in the Indian market

Isuzu recently upgraded the MU-X SUV to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and the updated SUV retain its rivalry with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 in the country.

We recently pitted the BS6 Isuzu MU-X against the Toyota Fortuner, and this time around, we have put together a detailed specifications comparison between the Isuzu SUV and the second best-selling car in the segment, the Ford Endeavour. Take a read to know how the two full-size SUVs compare on paper –

Dimensions

The Isuzu MU-X measures 4825 mm in length, 1860 mm in width, stands 1860 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2845 mm in length. In contrast, the Ford Endeavour measures 4903 mm in length, 1869 mm in width, stands 1837 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2850 mm in length.

Car Isuzu MU-X Ford Endeavour Length 4825 mm 4903 mm Width 1860 mm 1869 mm Height 1860 mm 1837 mm Wheelbase 2845 mm 2850 mm

This means that the Ford Endeavour is 78 mm longer, 9 mm wider and has a 5 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Isuzu MU-X, while the latter is 23 mm taller than the former.

Powertrains

Gone is the BS4-compliant 3.0-litre diesel motor rated at 177 PS/380 Nm that was previously offered with the MU-X, and the SUV now gets a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that belts out 163 PS of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had with a 6-speed automatic transmission only, while it gets the choice of 4×2 or shift-on-fly 4×4.

Car Isuzu MU-X Ford Endeavour Engine 1.9-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 163 PS 170 PS Torque 360 Nm 420 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 10-speed AT

The Ford Endeavour, on the other hand, comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 PS power and 420 Nm torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. An optional four-wheel drive configuration is offered on the range-topping Titanium Plus variant

Features

The Isuzu MU-X comes equipped with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, push-button start-stop with passive keyless entry, automatic climate control with individual vents for all three rows, and leather upholstery.

In contrast, the Ford Endeavour gets an 8-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, premium leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, handsfree power lift gate with anti-pinch sensor, dual-zone auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, semi-auto parallel park assist, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter and more.

Safety

On the safety front, the Isuzu MU-X gets ABS with EBD, six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera as well as ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

The Ford Endeavour’s safety suite consists of features like dual front, side, curtain and driver knee airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control with Rollover Stability and Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System etc

Price

The Isuzu MU-X is available in two variants – 4×2, priced at Rs 33.23 lakh and 4×4, which starts from Rs 35.19 lakh respectively. On the other hand, the Ford Endeavour is currently priced from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 36.25 Lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

While the entry-level variant of the Ford Endeavour undercuts the Isuzu MU-X’s corresponding trim, the latter’s top-end variant is cheaper than the former. However, it should be noted that the Ford Endeavour offers tons of extra features and safety tech for that price. Moreover, the Endeavour is better equipped, has more power and torque, and also feels much more modern as compared to the aged Isuzu MU-X, especially on the inside.