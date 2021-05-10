BS6 Isuzu MU-X (Toyota Fortuner Rival) Launched From Rs. 33.23 Lakh

2021 Isuzu MU-X BS6 version continues to use the 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 177 horsepower and 380 Nm of peak torque

Isuzu Motors India introduced the MU-X in the domestic market back in 2017 and it was discontinued ahead of the BSVI emission standards, which came into effect from April 2020. In the meantime, the Japanese manufacturer upped the ante by debuting the new generation MU-X in the Southeast Asian markets with a host of changes inside and out.

However, on its comeback to India, Isuzu has essentially just updated the powertrain to meet BSVI emission regulations as cosmetic and updates to the cabin are not substantially noticeable. The Isuzu MU-X is positioned in a highly competitive full-sized SUV segment against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4. The BS6 Isuzu MU-X is priced from Rs. 33.23 Lakh for 2WD AT and Rs. 35.19 Lakh for 4WD AT.

BS6 Isuzu MU-X Variant Price in Ex-Showroom 2WD AT Rs. 33.23 Lakh 4WD AT Rs. 35.19 Lakh

While its rivals are more advanced, the MU-X continues to boast of its rugged characteristics and the practicality it brings with a seven-seater layout. It is equipped with the same 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 177 horsepower, and it sends power to either a two-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.

The powertrain has its torque rated at 380 Nm and the 4×4 model gets a shift-on-fly operation giving the option to select two-high, four-high and four-low ranges, and it also comes with uphill and downhill drive control. It continues to measure 4,825 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, and stands 1,840 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,845 mm.

The upright front fascia as well as other design elements are borrowed from the D-Max V-Cross pickup truck and it has also been updated to meet the stringent emission compliance today alongside the debut of the Hi-Lander variant. The features list comprises a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other key highlights are climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, traction control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Electronic Stability Control and rear parking camera among others. The exterior of the 2021 Isuzu MU-X continues to feature a double slat chromed front grille, muscular bonnet, 17-inch wheels, LED Daytime Tunning Lights, rugged cladding and roof rails.