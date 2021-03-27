BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Starts Arriving At Showrooms, To Launch Soon

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is set to return to the Indian market very soon, and its BS6 version has started arriving at dealerships

Isuzu is all set to launch the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross in India, and the vehicle has already started arriving at dealerships. The V-Cross was discontinued last year, just before the BS6 emission norms came into effect, and the manufacturer is taking its own sweet time to bring the vehicle back in its BS6 avatar.

However, it should be noted that Isuzu isn’t planning to launch the new-generation V-Cross in India, which is currently on sale in a few international markets. Instead, we’ll get the older-generation model, upgraded to meet the stricter emission norms. As per the spy shots, there seem to be no changes to the exterior and interior design of the vehicle.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 is expected to be powered by the same 1.9-litre turbo-diesel engine as before, which was capable of generating a peak power of 150 HP and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. It was only offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 2.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (134 HP/320 Nm) was also offered previously, paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The V-Cross is likely to get a 4×4 system as well, along with a low-range gearbox. As for the features and equipment, this lifestyle pickup truck is expected to offer automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, a digital MID in the instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, etc.

The safety features list will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, child locks, seat belt reminder (front seats), rear parking camera, hill-hold assist, hill descent control, stability control, and traction control.

Prior to its discontinuation, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was priced from Rs. 16.55 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). We expect the soon-to-launch BS6 version to be priced at a significant premium over that, considering the BS6 upgrades as well as the rising costs of raw materials and auto components in recent times. Isuzu is also planning to launch the BS6-compliant MU-X SUV soon, which has also been spied testing on Indian roads.