BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Starts Reaching Dealerships – HD Pics

The BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander are the only lifestyle pickup trucks available in the Indian market at the moment

Isuzu India launched the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander in India earlier this month. Although the manufacturer had introduced the new-generation model internationally back in 2019, it decided not to bring it to our market. Instead, we get an updated version of the previous-generation model.

The exterior design of the vehicle isn’t different from the previous, BS4-compliant model; the aggressive headlamp design, wide front grille, rectangular taillights, etc, are the same as before.

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is the new base variant of the range. It comes equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, manual AC with rear AC vents, 16-inch steel wheels (with wheel covers), etc.

The D-Max V-Cross comes in two trim levels – Z and Z Prestige. The former offers the following features over the Hi-Lander – auto-levelling LED projector headlamps, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, reverse parking camera, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome-finished front grille, etc.

The D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige gets plenty of additional equipment over the Z trim, like electronic stability control, traction control, hill-descent control, auto cruise control, power-adjustable driver seat, and an 8-speaker audio system. It also gets leather seats, as opposed to the fabric upholstery on other variants, and six airbags.

Powering the India-spec 2021 Isuzu D-Max is a 1.9-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, rated at 163 PS and 360 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and buyers can choose between 2WD and 4WD variants as well.

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is currently priced at Rs. 16.98 lakh, and is available in manual-2WD configuration only.

The D-Max V-Cross Z is priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh for the manual-2WD variant and Rs. 20.98 lakh for the manual-4WD variant. As for the D-Max V-Cross Z-Prestige, it costs Rs. 24.49 lakh, and is available exclusively in automatic-4WD configuration.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom