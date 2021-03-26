BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Spotted Testing, Launch Expected Soon

Isuzu D-Max was recently spied on Indian roads, and rumours suggest that it could launch sometime around mid-2021

Last year, Isuzu Motors discontinued the D-Max V-Cross, along with its other passenger models, ahead of the BS6 deadline. The Japanese manufacturer has been rather slow in rolling out its BS6-compliant models, and currently, it only sells commercial vehicles in our market. That, however, is expected to changes soon, with the launch of the BS6-compliant V-Cross and MU-X in India.

A new set of spy pictures has emerged online recently, in which a partly camouflaged Isuzu D-Max V-Cross can be seen during a road test. However, this is not the latest-generation model, which is currently on sale in a few international markets. Instead, this is the older-gen model, which was previously on sale in India. The test-mule wears a ‘Ddi’ badge on the tailgate, which refers to the 1.9-litre turbo-diesel engine.

In its BS4 avatar, this engine belted out a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. It was offered with only one transmission option – a 6-speed automatic gearbox– which can be also be seen in this spy picture. We expect the BS6 version to have the same specifications as before. A 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine was also offered on the BS4 V-Cross, but we’re not sure if that would be available on the upcoming BS6 model.

The exterior gets a healthy dose of chrome on the front grille, door handles, and fog lamp surrounds, which looks nice. The interior of the Isuzu V-Cross doesn’t seem to get any changes compared to the previous model, much like the exterior. There doesn’t seem to be any soft-touch material in sight, and the cabin feels largely utilitarian in nature.

The features and equipment list is expected to include all-LED lighting, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, dual front airbags, traction control, ESP, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Before discontinuation, the Isuzu V-Cross was priced from Rs. 16.54 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the updated model to be priced at a significant premium over this. The V-Cross doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market at the moment, but there are speculations suggest that Toyota Hilux could launch in India in the near future.

