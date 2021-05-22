BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pickup Truck – 5 Things To Know

The Isuzu D-Max is the only pickup truck available in the Indian market, and has been relaunched after over a year of hiatus

Isuzu has finally upgraded two of its cars to comply with the BS6 emission norms that came into existence on April 1, 2020. The D-Max pickup truck is now being offered in two trim levels, namely Hi-Lander and V-Cross. While the Hi-Lander is the more affordable out of the two, it’s the V-Cross that gets all the bells and whistles that we’re excited about more.

Here is a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, take a look –

1. Powertrain

The updated car gets a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that now puts out 163 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque, which is 13 PS and 10 Nm more than its BS4 counterpart. The range-topping V-Cross trim level gets an optional 4WD system, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2. Features

On the feature front, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lamps, shift-on-fly 4WD knob, push-button start-stop, keyless entry, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and an 8-speaker sound system with roof-mounted speakers and so on.

Safety

On the safety front, the car gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control system, electronic stability control, brake override system, hill start/descent assist, rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera as well.

3. Variants

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is available in three variants, namely Z MT 4X4, Z AT 4X2 and the top-end Z Prestige 4X4 AT.

4. Price & Rivals

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been priced from Rs 19.98 lakh for the Z AT 4X2 variant, Rs 20.98 lakh for the Z Manual 4X4 variant and Rs 24.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping Z Prestige 4X4 AT variant. While the Isuzu pickup truck has no direct rival in the country, it does give competition to similarly priced mid-size SUVs like Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.