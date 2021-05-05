BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross & Hi-Lander To Launch On May 8 – Rumour

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 will be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine, available with both manual and automatic transmission options

Isuzu Motors India recently released a few teaser images for the BS6 D-Max V-Cross. The vehicle has already started arriving at dealerships, and its launch is expected to happen very soon. As per multiple dealers in Delhi NCR, the tentative date for the launch of the new model will be 8 May 2021.

The India-spec Isuzu D-Max won’t be the new-generation model that debuted back in 2019. Instead, we will get the older-generation model, with a few updates and upgrades. The manufacturer will be launching two versions of the D-Max – V-Cross and Hi-Lander. The latter will be the new base variant, and will offer features like halogen headlamps, steel wheels (with wheel caps), manual AC, blacked-out ORVMs, and blacked-out door handles.

As for the V-Cross, it will have better equipment on offer, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smart keyless entry, push button start/stop, automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, alloy wheels, rear parking camera, one-touch power windows, etc. The D-Max V-Cross will be available in two trim levels – Z and Z Prestige.

Isuzu will offer a 1.9-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine on this upcoming pickup truck. This powerplant is expected to generate a peak power of 163 PS and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. Just like the previous model, a 6-speed automatic gearbox will be available, but a new manual transmission will also be offered here.

The top-spec V-Cross Z Prestige will be available in an all-wheel-drive configuration, while the V-Cross Z and Hi-Lander will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive format. Previously, a 2.5-litre diesel engine was also available on the V-Cross, but it won’t be returning on the BS6 model.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to be priced between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 21 lakh. As for the Hi-Lander, it will be priced a little lower, likely around the Rs. 16 lakh mark (all prices mentioned here are ex-showroom). Upon launch, the Isuzu pickup truck will be unchallenged, as it has no direct rivals in the Indian market.