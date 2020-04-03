BS6 Impact: Yamaha Discontinues Six Motorcycles In India

We do expect the FZ 25 to make a comeback with an updated engine in the coming months while the BSVI YZF-R3 could arrive later this year

The more stringent BSVI emission standards have finally come into effect from the beginning of this month and it has resulted in many popular bikes and scooters being shown the exit doors. As for Yamaha, there are about six motorcycles that won’t be on sale including the YZF-R3, FZ25 and Fazer 25.

Only a few months ago, Yamaha announced the BSVI Fascino 125, Cygnus Ray ZR 125 Fi and other models including MT-15 and the entry-level FZ naked streetfighter series. The Japanese manufacturer introduced the Saluto RX in 2016 and it competed against some heavy hitters targetting volumes in the affordable commuter space.

With it not receiving good sales numbers, Yamaha found no reason to keep it alive within the portfolio. The slightly dearer Saluto 125 had been through the same path and it was priced around Rs. 60,000 domestically. Compared to the Saluto RX, its 125 cc sibling had more premium graphics and features and it produces 8.3 PS power.

Moving higher up a segment, Yamaha had the SZ-RR V2 on sale and it rivalled Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Honda CB Unicorn 150. It was priced close to Rs. 70,000 and features front disc brake, carburetted engine developing 12.1 PS, bold graphics, etc. Yamaha addressed the quarter litre segment with the FZ 25 and Fazer 25 and both showed good initial numbers.

They used a 249 cc single-cylinder engine capable of developing a maximum power output of 20.9 PS and 20 Nm of peak torque. Some key features in them are an all-digital instrument cluster and LED headlamp. While the Fazer 25 had an eccentric design that could have been a downer for many buyers, the FZ 25 had good touring characteristics with a torquey engine.

We do expect the FZ 25 to make a comeback in its BSVI avatar sooner rather than later as it endured decent success. The YZF-R3 is one of the highly capable and popular supersport motorcycles across the globe, and in India, the scenario was no different. It costed close to Rs. 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) before discontinuation and it will more likely make a return to the market towards the closure of this year or in early 2021.