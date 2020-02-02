BS6 Hyundai Grand i10, Venue And Elite i20 Bookings Begun In India

Bookings for the forthcoming versions of the BSVI Hyundai Grand i10, Venue and Elite i20 have commenced across many dealerships

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has started reservations for the BSVI compliant Grand i10, Venue and Elite i20 in the domestic market. Currently, the Grand i10 Nios, facelifted Elantra, recently launched Aura and Santro are already complying with BSVI emission standards. The CNG-spec Grand i10 Nios will likely reach showrooms soon as well.

With BSVI deadline less than a couple months away, majority of the models in Hyundai’s range already have their engines updated. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai will introduce the second generation Creta and the facelifted Tucson and the latter’s prices could be unveiled on the same day of launch on February 5. The mid-size SUV, on the other hand, will likely enter the market in mid-March 2020.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will more likely be powered by the existing 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines updated to BSVI standards while the brand new Creta is expected to use the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines borrowed from Kia Seltos. The updated Tucson gets refreshed exterior with sharper headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights and fog lamp housing, revised bumper and tail lamps among other changes.

The interior will also be updated with added features such as an eight-inch touchscreen with BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging, second row USB, adaptive cruise control and so on. The Creta though is facing a major makeover courtesy of the increased competition in the mid-size SUV segment following the arrival of Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

The upcoming five-seater borrows styling from the latest ix25 sold in China. The exterior comprises of split headlamps, newly designed bumper and LED tail lamps and a thoroughly revised cabin. With less use of physical buttons and redesigned centre console and dashboard, the new Creta gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity and a digital instrument cluster.

The Elite i20 will get a facelift along the way as well and its features list will also be improved considering the higher competition in the premium hatchback space with the arrival of Global NCAP five-star rated Tata Altroz.