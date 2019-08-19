BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Petrol AMT Spied At Dealer Yard, Launch tomorrow

The upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is launching on 20th August with BS6 1.2L petrol engine, to rival Maruti Swift, Ford Figo And Freestyle

Hyundai India is gearing up for the launch of the all-new third-gen Grand i10 Nios that will be launched in India on August 20. The second-largest car manufacturer of the country recently released images of the upcoming hatchback and will continue to sell the current-gen model to the fleet operators as the Grand i10 taking cues from Maruti Suzuki.

Ahead of the launch, the Grand i10 Nios has been spied at a dealer stockyard, revealing the real world looks of the hatchback that competes against the segment-best Maruti Suzuki Swift. The car spied is in the same greenish-blue paint job that Hyundai has shared the official images with.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios looks attractive in this paint thanks to its bold design especially at the front where it gets a big grille and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs inside the grille. The alloy wheels are carried forward from the Venue, with a little design tweak.

The car will measure 3,805mm in length, 1680mm in width, 1520mm in height and it will have a wheelbase of 2450mm. Compared to the current-gen model, the new model is 40mm longer, and 20mm wider but the height remains unchanged. However, the wheelbase has increased by 25mm.

In terms of powertrain options, the new Grand i10 Nios will come with 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and U2 1.2-litre diesel engines. While the petrol engine is BS-VI compliant from launch, the diesel engine will be BS-VI ready and will get an update once the new emission norms are implemented from 1st April, 2020.

The engines will be available with transmission choices of 5-speed manual unit and 5-speed automated manual unit replacing the existing 4-speed automatic transmission. While Hyundai has not revealed the mileage, a report suggests that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will have the industry best mileage figures.

The report says that the Grand i10 Nios will have 28.4 kmpl mileage in the diesel AMT version. The diesel manual, on the other hand, will have 26.2 kmpl mileage. As for the petrol engines, the Grand i10 Nios will have a fuel efficiency of 20.7 kmpl for the manual, while the petrol AMT variants will have a fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl.