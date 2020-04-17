BS6 Hyundai Elantra Gets 1.5L Diesel Engine From New Creta/Seltos

Merely a few weeks after launching the 2020 Hyundai Creta in India, the local subsidiary of the South Korean carmaker giant has launched the diesel variant of BSVI Hyundai Elantra

The refreshed Hyundai Elantra was launched in October 2019. Back then, it was offered only with a BSVI-compliant 2.0L petrol motor. Now, however, the company has introduced a diesel engine option that is compliant with the latest emission standards. With this, the D1-segment sedan is now available with a 1.5-litre CRDI turbo-diesel motor that is shared with the latest Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Venue Sub-4M SUV.

Even for the Hyundai Elantra facelift, this turbocharged diesel engine produces a maximum power of 115 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. The diesel version of the refreshed sedan has gone on sale in two grades – SX and SX(O). While the former is exclusively available with a manual transmission, the latter is on sale only with the automatic gearbox.

The equipment list for the Hyundai Elantra diesel is the same as what is being offered on the petrol variant. The SX variant comes with six airbags, rear-view camera, automatic headlamps, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, BlueLink connected apps package and cruise control.

The top-spec SX(O) grade of the Hyundai Elantra facelift gets all of the above features along with some additional equipment in the form of an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, LED headlamps, wireless phone charger, leatherette upholstery and front parking sensors.

While the sales of diesel-powered vehicles has been on a decline, the introduction of a diesel engine option for the latest Hyundai Elantra could turn out to be beneficial for the carmaker as buyers of the pricier cars continue to show some preference for the oil-burners over their petrol counterpart.

Also, with the recent discontinuation of the Toyota Corolla Altis, the refreshed Hyundai Elantra has one less rival to face. Also, even the Honda Civic is available only with a petrol engine at the moment. So, what this means is that the only car that the diesel-sipping Hyundai Elantra will directly rival is the Skoda Octavia.