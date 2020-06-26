BS6 Honda Livo Teased, Set To Be Launched In The Coming Weeks

Honda is expected to launch the BS6-compliant Livo 110 motorcycle in the coming weeks, and its price is expected to increase by about Rs 10,000 – 12,000

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the 125 cc Grazia scooter, which means the company’s entire 125 cc range now complies with the latest emission norms. It looks like the Japanese manufacturer is shifting its attention towards the 110 cc range, since Honda has teased the updated Livo motorcycle on its official social media handles.

The teaser video somewhat reveals the styling of the upcoming BS6 Livo. The video suggests that the commuter motorcycle will be getting a V-shaped halogen headlamp unit, a single-piece seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, along with an optional front disc brake.

Powering the motorcycle will likely be the same 109 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine as the recently launched BS6 CD 110. It will also get new features like an engine kill switch, as well as the ACG silent-start feature. The BS4 Livo’s powertrain put out about 8 horsepower and 9 Nm torque engine developed about 8 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque, and came mated to a a 4-speed transmission.

Other components like the telescopic front forks and rear twin shock absorbers are expected to be retained. The braking will be taken care of by drum brakes on both ends as standard, while a front disc brake will be optional. The motorcycle will also get a Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard. Apart from that, we also expect Honda to offer new paint schemes for the bike.

Honda retailed the BS4-compliant Livo 110 at Rs 58,775 (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, we expect the price to be increased by around Rs 10,000 – 12,000 owing to all the changes been made to the bike to upgrade it to comply with the stringent emission norms.

Honda is expected to launch the updated motorcycle in the coming weeks, and upon its arrival, the BS6 Honda Livo will go on to rival the likes of the Hero Splendor iSmart, TVS Smart City Plus, Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear, apart from other similarly priced motorcycles in the market.