BS6 Honda Jazz Spied On Test; Launch Expected Soon

The BS6 Honda Jazz will use the same 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/110 Nm) and 1.5-litre (100 PS/200 Nm) powertrains that were offered with the BS4-compliant Jazz in India

Honda Cars India had recently teased the BS6-compliant Jazz, and now the hatchback has been spied on test wearing the emissions testing kit, but completely covered in camouflage. While the internationally sold Jazz (Fit) is all set to be replaced by an all-new model, we will only be getting the current-gen Jazz with BS6-compliant powertrains and a few styling tweaks.

The update Jazz will be plonked with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines that are currently on offer. The petrol unit puts out 90 PS of power, along with 110 Nm of torque, while the diesel motor is rated at 100 PS/200 Nm. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both the powertrains, along with optional CVT automatic, just like the Amaze compact sedan.

Inside the cabin, no major changes are expected. The Jazz will continue to be offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, a multi-function steering wheel etc. Apart from that, Honda could also offer features like LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamps and LED rear combination lamps.

While Honda is yet to confirm an official date for the BS6-compliant Jazz, we expect it to be launched towards the end of this month, or early May. The car will likely carry a slightly premium price tag over its outgoing BS4 iteration. Upon launch, the updated premium hatchback will retain its rivalry with the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza as well as the Tata Altroz.

Apart from the Jazz, Honda is also set to launch the BS6-compliant facelfited model of the WR-V, which was revealed last month. The updated WR-V crossover will use the same BS6-compliant powertrains as the Jazz, but just like the previous model, will be slotted over its hatchback sibling.