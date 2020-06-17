BS6 Honda Grazia 125 Teaser Video Released Ahead Of Launch

Honda is expected to price the BS6 Grazia 125 around Rs 70,000 mark, and the scooter will rival the likes of TVS NTorq, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has revealed a teaser video of the BS6-compliant Grazia 125 scooter, confirming that the upgraded scooter will be launched in the country soon. While Honda has already upgraded most of its scooters to comply with the BS6 emission norms including the Activa, Activa 125 and the Dio, the Grazia was left out.

The teaser video reveals that the BS6 Grazia will feature extensive upgrades over the outgoing model, and that is probably why it took Honda this long to launch the scooter with BS6-compliance. The BS6 Grazia 125 will be based on the Activa 125, and will receive the updates that the latter was launched with.

For starters, the BS6 Grazia 125 will certainly look a lot more sportier than its predecessor. The teaser video reveals its new LED headlamp integrated with an LED daytime running lamp, which looks similar to the BS6 Dio.

Also on offer with the BS6 Grazia 125 will be an updated digital instrument cluster. It also gets a separate clock and range indicator, which will likely display the odometer, two trip-meters, and real-time & average fuel efficiency indicator as well. For now, these are the only major changes that can be made out by looking at the teaser video.

Powering the updated scooter will be the same BS6-compliant 124 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, that was launched with the updated Activa 125 last year. The said engine puts out 8.29 PS of max power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be offered with an ACG starter, engine start-stop system, as well as a side-stand engine immobiliser, along with other features.

The braking duties will likely be taken care of by a drum or a disc brake up front, coupled with a standard drum brake at the rear. The suspension setup will include telescopic fork up front, and a three-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

Honda is expected to price the BS6 Grazia 125 at around the Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom) mark, and the scooter will be pitted against the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.