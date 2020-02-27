BS6 Honda Dio Launched At Rs. 59,990 – Top 5 Changes

Honda has not only updated the Dio’s 110 cc engine, but has also updated the design, and equipped the scooter with some new features as well

After the Activa 125 and Activa 6G, the latest addition to Honda’s BS6-compliant list in India is the Dio, which has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom). Apart from the updated BS6-compliant powertrain, the new Dio also gets a host of other changes made to its design, features, suspension etc.

Take a look at all the changes that have been made to the BS6 Dio over the outgoing BS4 model –

1. Variants and Price

The 2020 Honda Dio is available in two variants. The base ‘Standard’ trim costs Rs 59,990, whereas the more premium Deluxe variant is priced at Rs 63,340 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Bigger in size

The BS6 Honda Dio has grown in terms of size, as compared to the outgoing BS4 version. The new Dio is longer by 27 mm, wider by 13 mm, taller by 17 mm, and has a 22 mm longer wheelbase. The 10-inch front wheel of the outgoing model has also been replaced by a 12-inch wheel on the BS6 Dio.

Specs Honda Dio Length 1808 mm Width 723 mm Height 1150 mm Wheelbase 1260 mm Ground clearance 160 mm Seat length 650 mm Kerb weight 105 kg Fuel tank capacity 5.3 L

3. Design and Features

The BS6 Honda Dio gets a styling makeover, while retaining the overall characteristics of its predecessor. It comes with a new signature LED position lamp, split grab rails, and new body graphics. The fully digital instrument cluster now displays information like range, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real time fuel efficiency etc.

The 2020 Dio also comes equipped with an engine start-stop switch, and a dual-function switch which provides access to both the underseat storage space and the external fuel filler lid. A feature to cut off the engine while the side stand is engaged, has also been provided.

4. New Colours

Honda is offering the 2020 Dio with seven new paint schemes. The Standard variant comes with four colour options, including Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazz Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. On the other hand, the more premium Deluxe variant can be had with Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic.

5. Engine and Suspension

Powering the new Honda Dio is a BS6-compliant 110 cc single-cylinder engine that now comes with a fuel injection system, along with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The updated engine produces 7.68 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The 2020 Dio comes with a telescopic suspensions up front, along with a three-step adjustable suspension setup at the rear.