BS6 Honda Civic Diesel India Launch Next Week

The BS4 diesel variants of the Honda Civic were priced from Rs 20.5 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom), but the BS6 models are expected to carry a price hike of about Rs 60,000

Honda Cars India launched the Civic in March last year with a BS6-compliant 1.8-litre petrol engine, and a BS4 1.6-litre BS4 engine. Since the petrol powertrain was already compliant to the latest emission norms, it continued to live on while the oil burner was discontinued once the BS6 emission norms became mandatory.

Now, Honda is finally set to launch the BS6 Civic diesel 1.6 in the Indian market next week, and the company has already started taking pre-bookings for the car. While Honda is yet to reveal the price of the updated diesel variants of the D-segment sedan, other details are readily available.

The Civic will retain the 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The said engine puts out 120 PS of max power, and 300 Nm of peak torque. No changes will continue to be offered in the same state of tune, and will retain the sole transmission on offer.

Honda is expected to hike the price of the BS6 diesel variants of the Civic by around Rs 60,000, which means that the Civic diesel will likely be priced between Rs 21 – 23 lakh (ex-showroom) On the other hand, the BS6 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine carries on. The petrol variants of the car are priced between Rs 17.93 lakh for the entry-level V trim and Rs 21.24 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end ZX variant.

The 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine belts out 141 PS of power and 174 Nm of torque. The transmission duties on the petrol variants are handled by a CVT auto gearbox. The Civic has been equipped with features like a LaneWatch camera, remote engine start, an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, an electric sunroof and ambient lighting as well.

As of now, the Honda Civic has only one rival in the Indian market i.e. Hyundai Elantra, while it’s rivalry with the Skoda Octavia will be reinstated once the new-gen model launches in India next year.