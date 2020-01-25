BS6 Honda Activa 125, SP125 & Activa 6G Sales Cross 1 Lakh Unit Mark

Currently, Honda 2Wheelers offer three BS6 products in the country, which include Activa 6G, Activa 125 and SP 125

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd on Friday announced that its first three BS6-compliant offerings in the country, including the recently launched Activa 6G, Activa 125 and SP 125, have crossed the 1 lakh units’ sales landmark, combined.

Honda has been leading the race of transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms and commenced the sale of BS6 two-wheelers almost 6 months ahead of the mandated April 1, 2020 deadline.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd said, “Honda is proud to lead BS-VI transition in two-wheeler industry almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Our advanced technologies like Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up have started #AQuietRevolution.”

Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package with its BS6 line-up, which is a first in the two-wheeler market. The 6 years include 3 years of the standard warranty, and 3 years optional extended warranty. The Japanese manufacturer is also offering other attractive finance schemes with benefits up to Rs 10,000 on its BS6 line-up.

The new Activa 125 BS6 is claimed to offer a 13% increased mileage as compared to its BS4 version, while the Activa 6G will return a 10% better mileage as compared to its predecessor, the Activa 5G. On the other hand, the SP 125 motorcycle is touted to deliver 16% more mileage than before.

As a part of the #AQuietRevolution, Honda 2Wheelers aims to produce only BS6-compliant vehicles beginning February 2020. The transition from BS4 to BS6 will also see a few products being offloaded from Honda’s line-up, which includes the Navi and the Cliq; both of which have failed to make a mark in the country.

Contrarily, Honda will soon be updating its Dio scooter to comply with the stringent emission norms. Honda will likely plonk the same 109.51cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected motor from the new Actvia 6G on to the Honda Dio BS6, as it has done previously.

Of course, Dio will not be the only Honda two-wheeler to get BS6-compliance, and we expect the Japanese manufacturer to launch a host of BS6 two-wheelers shortly.