BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India At Rs. 1.16 Lakh

The Hero Xtreme 200S has finally been updated to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, and its price has been increased by Rs 13,000 in the process

Hero MotoCorp has introduced its latest BS6-compliant motorcycle, i.e. the updated Hero Xtreme 200S, which has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 1,15,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the BS6-compliance, the motorcycle has gained some noteworthy new features with the update as well.

Since the Xtreme 200S was not upgraded to comply with the stringent emission norms, it was on sale since April this year. Powering the updated bike is the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that is seen on the BS6 Xpulse 200. The said unit is an oil cooled, 4 stroke OHC motor that generates 18.08 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm, along with 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The suspension setup of the bike consists of telescopic front forks with anti friction bush, coupled to a rectangular swingarm with mono shock at the back. Braking comes from a 276 mm disc brake at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The overall design of the fully-faired motorcycle remains unchanged. However, Hero has added a new paint scheme called the Pearl Fadeless White. The BS4 model came with two colour options, namely Sports Red and Panther Black, both of which have been retained on the BS6 model.

The bike has been equipped with a twin LED headlamp, as well as a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation. The updated motorcycle now also comes with Auto-Sail technology, which allows it to crawl in heavy traffic to reduce rider fatigue. The oil-cooler as well as the catalytic converter has resulted in a 5.5 kg increase in weight, putting the BS6 Xtreme 200S’ weight at 154.5 kg.

The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S directly puts up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F, along with other similarly priced motorcycles. At an ex-showroom price of almost Rs 1.16 lakh, the updated bike costs about Rs 13,000 more than the BS4 model.