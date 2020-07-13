BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

The updated Hero Xpulse BS6 model gets the same 200cc engine as before, but with slightly less peak power and torque figures

Hero MotoCorp had recently teased the new BS6-compliant Xpulse 200 on its official website. The motorcycle is expected to launch in India soon. Prior to its launch, the bike has already reached a few dealerships across the country.

The BS6 Xpulse 200 features minimal changes over the BS4 model. The biggest change will be in the engine. The addition of BS6 compliance has resulted in the loss of a little power. The BS6 Xpulse generates 18.1 PS and 16.4 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. In comparison, the BS4 model produced 18.4 S and 17.1 Nm. Also, the 199.6cc Xpulse now gets fuel-injection and oil-cooling as standard.

The exhaust pipe has now been redirected from under the engine due to the new cat-con. Surprisingly, there has been no loss in the ground clearance. The end can is positioned quite high, just like the previous iteration. Due to all the changes, the kerb weight of the updated is now Xpulse 157 kg, 3 more than before.

Other than that, there are no changes to report. The front end features the same, round LED headlight, along with the high-mounted beak-like fender. The single-piece seat is comfortable as well as accommodating. The taillights and indicators are traditional halogen units. The instrument cluster is still the same fully-digital LCD unit with Bluetooth connectivity. The livery also remains unchanged.

The cycle parts remain the same as before. The front wheel is a 21-inch unit, shod with 90 section rubber, while the rear end has a 17-inch wheel with a 120 section tyre. The front suspension consists of a pair of 37mm forks, with 190mm of travel. At the rear, we get a 10-step adjustable monoshock suspension. Braking duties are handled by petal disc brakes, 276mm unit at the front and 220mm unit at the rear wheel. A single-channel ABS is offered for safety.

The BS6 Hero Xpulse will see a slight bump in price over the BS4 model. Also, as the entry-level carburetted version won’t be available anymore, the Xpulse will only be available in a single trim. We expect the price to be around Rs. 1.2 lakh mark.