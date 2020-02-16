BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Launched In India From Rs. 59,600

The 2020 Hero Splendor Plus BSVI is offered in three variants and it gets an electronic fuel injection system and an additional catalytic converter

The automotive industry is working behind the curtains to manufacture BSVI compliant vehicles and its pace has certainly been accelerated due to the deadline looming large. The more stringent emission regulations will come into effect from April 1, 2020 and just over a month and a half is left for the brands to clear out the BSIV stocks.

The existing BSIV models cannot be sold after March 31, 2020 and thus the dealers are working round the clock to clear them out while delivering BSVI compliant two- and four-wheelers. For volume-based companies in both the sector, BSVI has indeed been a challenging aspect and mechanical upgrades are inevitable to stick by the new standards.

Thus, for even the no-frills affordable mode of transportation, several engine updates have been mandatory resulting in the cost increase that has been passed on to the discerning buyers. Hero MotoCorp has the Splendor Plus as one of its top-selling motorcycles in the domestic market and it has been consistent all along.

The reputed mileage and easy-to-maintain demanour have made it a favourite among the budget-conscious customers. Just as other model within Hero’s domestic range, the Splendor Plus has also undergone mechanical updates to its 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine as it is incorporated with an electronic fuel injection system along with a catalytic converter.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 8.36 horsepower and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a four-speed gearbox as before. The clean styling of the Hero Splendor Plus continues but with additional decals and graphics to attract customers.

Moreover, the new dual-tone paint scheme will also likely be well-received ditching the conservative colour themes followed. The engine check light is the only addition to the instrument cluster. The 2020 Hero Splendor Plus BSVI is priced between Rs. 59,600 and Rs. 63,110 (ex-showroom) and is offered in three variants (price hiked by around Rs. 7,100). The dispatches have already commenced as the updated model has started reaching dealerships.