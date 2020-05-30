BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus Vs Honda Activa 6G – Specs & Price Comparison

While Honda Activa 6G is currently highest-selling scooter in India, its direct rival Hero Pleasure Plus offers similar features at a slightly more affordable price

Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India are currently the largest manufacturers in the country, and both automakers rely heavily on their scooters. While the Pleasure Plus is Hero’s highest-selling scooter, the Activa range has been the country’s most popular scooter range for a long time.

Since both the scooters come with a similar capacity engine, it could be a hard decision choosing either one of them. However, we sniff out all the details of the two scooters and list them out in this article for you to know which scooter suits your requirements better, BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Activa 6G –

Dimensions

The Honda Activa 6G feels overall larger than the Hero Pleasure Plus, given its additional 64 mm length, 5 mm height, 22 mm longer wheelbase. The 16 mm additional ground clearance also works in the Activa 6G’s favour.

Dimensions BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus Honda Activa 6G Length 1769 mm 1833 mm Width 704 mm 697 mm Height 1161 mm 1156 mm Wheelbase 1238 mm 1260 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm 171 mm

On the other hand, the Hero Pleasure Plus is 7 mm wider and 5 mm taller than the Honda Activa 6G.

Powertrains

Powertrains BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus Honda Activa 6G Engine 110.9 cc single-cylinder 109.51 cc single-cylinder Power 8.1 PS 7.8 PS Torque 8.7 Nm 8.8 Nm

The Hero Pleasure Plus comes equipped with a 110.9 cc Air-cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC, fuel-injected engine that belts out 8.1 PS of maximum power at 7000 rpm, along with 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

The suspension setup on the Pleasure Plus consists of a bottom link with spring-loaded hydraulic damper up front, and swing arm with spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes on both ends. The scooter sports 90/100-10 53J tyres both at the front and the rear.

On the other hand, Honda offers the Activa 6G with a 109.5 cc Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, single-cylinder motor that generates 7.8 PS of power at 8000 rpm, while it has a peak torque rating of 8.8 Nm at 5250 rpm.

The Activa gets a telescopic front suspension, coupled with a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic setup at the rear. Just like the Pleasure Plus, braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes on both ends. However, while the rear tyre section remains the same as the Pleasure Plus (90/100 – 10 53J), it gets a larger 90/90-12 54J tyre up front.

Features

On the feature front, the Hero Pleasure Plus comes with a mobile charging port and utility box, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, a side stand indicator, a retro-styled headlamp, an analogue speedometer, dual-textured seat and an LED boot lamp. It also gets Hero’s Xsens Technology with smart sensors that automatically adjust vehicle performance depending on riding conditions.

Honda offers the Activa 6G with features like a silent starter motor, a double lid external fuel lid, an engine start/stop switch, an LED headlamp (DLX variant only), as well as an analogue speedo.

Colours

The BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus is offered in three glossy shades – Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue and Pearl Silver White, while it also gets three matte colour options namely Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green.

The Honda Activa 6G can be had in six different paint schemes, namely Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Price

Hero retails the BS6 Pleasure Plus at a starting price of Rs 55,600 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake trim has been priced at Rs 57,600 (both prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Honda Activa 6G is offered at a premium of almost Rs 7000 over the Pleasure Plus disc variant. The STD variant of the Activa 6G has been priced at Rs 64,464, while the DLX variant costs Rs 65,964 (both prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Honda Activa’s popularity in the Indian market is unmatched, and even in its 6th gen avatar the scooter continues to be the best selling scooter in India. However, the 2020 Hero Pleasure Plus is a strong competitor, since the scooter is offered with a similar set of features, engine and costs a lot less than the Honda Activa.