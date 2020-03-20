BS6 Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Kia Carnival – Prices & Specs

Here we have listed the prices and specs of three of popular premium vehicles sold in India: Kia Carnival, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in their BSVI specifications

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the BS6 Fortuner last month at a starting price of R.s 28.18 lakh for the base petrol and it goes up to Rs 34.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping diesel variant. It continued to be sold with the 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The former makes 163.7 hp of maximum power at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The latter generates 174.5 hp power at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm in MT and 450 Nm in AT variant. The petrol motor can be had only with a two-wheel-drive configuration, unlike the optional 4WD on the diesel.

Towards the end of February 2020, Ford India launched the updated Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and a new gearbox. The main rival for the Toyota Fortuner is currently sold with a starting price of Rs. 29.55 lakh. For the high-end 4×2 AT and 4X4 AT, Rs. 31.55 lakh and Rs.33.25 lakh respectively are charged (ex-showroom New Delhi, introductory).

It has been made available in 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic trims. The BSVI 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine develops a maximum power output of 170 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 4×2 system with class-leading fuel economy of 13.90 kmpl and the 4WD has claimed mileage of 12.4 kmpl.

The engine is claimed to be 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the previous 2.2-litre TDCi diesel. The Kia Carnival is one of the hotly selling recently launched premium vehicles in India as the MPV entered the domestic scenes at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is retailed in three variants and as many seating configurations.

The Premium grade is offered as either seven- or eight-seater, Prestige as seven- or nine-seater and the range-topping Limousine as seven-seater. It carries an entry-level price of Rs 24.95 lakh for the seven-seater Premium, which runs up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the top-end Limousine trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

It is powered by a BSVI 2.2-litre four-cylinder CRDi turbo-diesel engine kicking out 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It packs features like dual-panel electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen with UVO Connect, three-zone automatic climate control system, two 10.1-inch touch screens for the middle row, electric tailgate, power sliding rear doors and so on.