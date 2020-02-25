BS6 Ford Endeavour Launched With Ten-Speed AT From Rs. 29.55 Lakh

BS6 Ford Endeavour gets a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine developing 170 PS and 420 Nm and is paired with a segment-first ten-speed automatic transmission

Ford India has today announced the introduction of the 2020 Endeavour in the domestic market with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and a brand new ten-speed automatic transmission. The starting price of the BSVI Endeavour stands at Rs. 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi, introductory). The new powertrain is said to be 14 per cent more fuel efficient compared to the outgoing model.

Available in three trims namely 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic, the 2020 Ford Endeavour is priced at Rs. 31.55 lakh and Rs.33.25 lakh for the top-spec 4×2 AT and 4X4 AT variants (ex-showroom New Delhi, introductory). Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White are the three colour options present in the BSVI Endeavour.

The introductory prices are valid only until April 30, 2020 and the ex-showroom prices will go up by Rs. 70,000 after that. The customers who book the 2020 Ford Endeavour until the above said date won’t see the hike as the price increase will be valid from May 1. The all-important 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine complies with BSVI emission standards.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 170 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a 4×2 configuration with class-leading fuel economy of 13.90 kmpl while the 4×4 variant has claimed mileage of 12.4 kmpl. Besides the 14 per cent increase in fuel economy, the EcoBlue engine offers 20 per cent improvement in low-end torque compared to the outgoing 2.2-litre TDCi engine.

The Blue oval claims that the EcoBlue engine is more refined and quieter as well with a 4 db reduction in idle noise, and it features multiple innovations to reduce friction and improve fuel economy. It boasts a 10 mm offset crank design, minimized crankshaft bearing diameters, optimized valve train, new single-piece camshaft module and a new mirror image porting design.

The new engine also uses Diesel Exhaust Fluid known as AdBlue and is automatically injected into the vehicle’s exhaust system for reduction in NOx emissions. The all-new ten speed automatic transmission has an architecture that reduces the gaps in available power and acceleration between gears and is an industry first.

The 2020 Ford Endeavour gets FordPass at no additional cost. Some of the key features in the SUV are LED headlamps with square design lamp cluster having up to 20 per cent greater lighting penetration, an active transfer case with torque on demand, Terrain Management System (TMS) with four preset modes, seven airbags, water wading capacity of 800 mm, eight-inch touchscreen, voice enabled, in-car connectivity technology SYNC 3, Active Noise Cancellation, panoramic sunroof, and so on.