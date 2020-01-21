BS6 Ford EcoSport Launched In India From Rs 8.04 Lakh

With the launch of the BS6 Ford EcoSport, the company has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol EcoBoost petrol engine option due to its inability to comply with the updated norms

With the BS6 emission norms closing in, most carmakers have been busy launching updated versions of their existing vehicles that possess BS6-compliant motors. The latest to join the fray is Ford India, which has just launched the updated version of the EcoSport, its Maruti Vitara Brezza-rival. Prices of the BS6 Ford EcoSport start at Rs 8.04 lakh.

Also, with the launch of the BS6 Ford EcoSport, the company has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbocharged EcoBoost petrol variant of its Maruti Vitara Brezza rival. What this means is that the sub-4-metre SUV is now available in only 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine variants. The former is a three-pot motor that outputs 122 hp and 149 Nm. Transmission option for this engine includes a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

On the other hand, the diesel engine of the BS6 Ford EcoSport is a 1.5-litre oil-burner that produces a maximum power of 100 hp and a peak torque of 215 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The petrol engine variant of the BS6 Ford EcoSport will be available in seven variants, viz Ambiente MT, Trend MT, Titanium MT, Titanium MT Thunder, Titanium+ MT, Titanium+ MT Sport and Titanium+ Automatic. The diesel engine variant will be sold in 6 variants, namely – Ambiente MT, Trend MT, Titanium MT, Titanium MT Thunder, Titanium+ MT and Titanium+ MT Sport.

The BS6 Ford EcoSport is being sold with a three-year/1,00,000km warranty. The top-spec variant of the updated SUV is available with high-end features like 6 airbags, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with SYNC 3 system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HID headlamps with daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers and push-button start. Compared to the previous version, the new model is dearer by up to Rs 13,000.

The BS6 Ford EcoSport will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue, along with also locking horns with the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift and the updated version of the Tata Nexon.